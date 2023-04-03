Treat of the Day: Blinn College students selected to All-Texas Academic Team

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Grant Mahlmann, a student and member of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society at the Blinn College-Brenham Campus, has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and recipient of a $1,500 scholarship.

Mahlmann, a sophomore accounting major from Brenham, was one of only 50 students nationwide selected for the scholarship. He is secretary of PTK’s Beta Alpha Chapter at Blinn-Brenham.

Education major Katelyn Sassin, representing the Blinn-Bryan Campus Alpha Phi Lambda chapter of PTK, also was named to the All-Texas Academic Team.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program, recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze scholars with almost $200,000 in scholarships annually. The Coca-Cola program received more than 2,400 applications this year.

Mahlmann and Sassin will be inducted into the prestigious All-Texas Academic Team. A medallion ceremony hosted by the University of Texas System and the Texas Association of Community Colleges will be held Thursday, April 6, at the University of Texas at Dallas.

