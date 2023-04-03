Treat of the Day: Blinn College students selected to All-Texas Academic Team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Grant Mahlmann, a student and member of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society at the Blinn College-Brenham Campus, has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and recipient of a $1,500 scholarship.

Mahlmann, a sophomore accounting major from Brenham, was one of only 50 students nationwide selected for the scholarship. He is secretary of PTK’s Beta Alpha Chapter at Blinn-Brenham.

Education major Katelyn Sassin, representing the Blinn-Bryan Campus Alpha Phi Lambda chapter of PTK, also was named to the All-Texas Academic Team.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program, recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze scholars with almost $200,000 in scholarships annually. The Coca-Cola program received more than 2,400 applications this year.

Mahlmann and Sassin will be inducted into the prestigious All-Texas Academic Team. A medallion ceremony hosted by the University of Texas System and the Texas Association of Community Colleges will be held Thursday, April 6, at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.