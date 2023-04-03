Treat of the Day: Centerville student wins 1st place at FCCLA State Competition with ‘Stuff the Firetruck’ campaign

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Maddie Franklin took 1st Place at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Competition this past weekend.

Her “Stuff the Firetruck” campaign collected hundreds of stuffed animals, which were distributed to local fire departments and law enforcement agencies to give to children involved in traumatic events.

Maddie is the daughter of Firefighter Glenn Franklin and the granddaughter of Firefighter Tim Franklin.

Congratulations to all of the Centerville FCCLA participants. In total, 10 students advanced to FCCLA Nationals which will be held in Denver, Colorado in July.

Treat of the Day: Centerville student wins 1st place at FCCLA State Competition with ‘Stuff the Firetruck’ campaign
