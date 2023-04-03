Two displaced following home fire in north Brazos County

The fire happened on Moonlight drive near High Country Drive in Brazos County.
The fire happened on Moonlight drive near High Country Drive in Brazos County.(Image courtesy: JJ Aguilar)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are displaced following a home fire that happened just after midnight Sunday on Moonlight drive near High Country Drive in Brazos County.

911 was notified of the fire around 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated, according to Brazos County Precinct 4 Fire Department Chief Joe Warren.

Assisting on the scene were Brazos County Pct 2 VFD, College Station Fire Department, and Bryan Fire Department.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people affected by the fire.

