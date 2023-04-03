Two displaced following home fire in north Brazos County
The fire happened on Moonlight drive near High Country Drive in Brazos County.
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are displaced following a home fire that happened just after midnight Sunday on Moonlight drive near High Country Drive in Brazos County.
911 was notified of the fire around 12:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated, according to Brazos County Precinct 4 Fire Department Chief Joe Warren.
Assisting on the scene were Brazos County Pct 2 VFD, College Station Fire Department, and Bryan Fire Department.
The American Red Cross is assisting the people affected by the fire.
