2 men charged with kidnapping; waited for children on top of slide at playground, police say

According to their arrest citations, the men were waiting on top of a slide for kids to come to them. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – Two men are facing kidnapping charges in Kentucky after police say they waited for children on a playground and forced at least one child to take photos with them.

According to the Winchester Police Department, officers were called to Legacy Grove Park on Monday regarding two suspicious men.

Officers arrived and arrested 21-year-old Rahul Rahul and 23-year-old Arvind Arvind.

According to their arrest citations, the men were waiting on top of a slide for kids to come to them.

Police said one boy told officers the men grabbed him and forced him to take pictures with them. According to the arrest citation, the boy told police they picked him because he was “cute.”

Rahul and Arvind were both charged with kidnapping of a minor. Arvind was also charged with fourth-degree assault with no visible injury, according to jail records.

Both men are being held at the Clark County Detention Center, each on a $10,000 cash bond.

In a Facebook post, the Winchester Police Department encouraged parents to keep vigilant while watching their children in public spaces and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

“We would like to encourage all our citizens to do what they did yesterday. If you see something, say something,” the department said. “Because of concerned citizens who took the step to contact us, this incident was handled quickly and resulted in the quick apprehension of the two suspects.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Christopher Coleman, 29 (Left) Pacen Mills, 21 (Right)
Madison County Grand Jury indicts 2 men on child sex abuse crimes
The men who were shot were taken to a Bryan hospital and treated for non-life-threatening...
Burleson County deputies share new information about Saturday shooting
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
Fences came down, posters and banners were removed, and builds crafted by Texas A&M students...
Chilifest begins cleanup after large turn out

Latest News

College Station police are investigating a rollover crash on Southwest Parkway just west of...
CSPD responds to rollover crash on Southwest Parkway
The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation.
Lawyers meet with jailed American reporter in Moscow prison
Local Deal Drop KBTX
Last minute tax filing tips
Taste Test: Beer Chips