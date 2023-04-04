Aggie author tours nation to promote graphic novel ‘Where Wolf’, makes stop in College Station

Where Wolf
Where Wolf(Rob Saucedo & Debora Lancianese)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Author and Texas A&M Class of ‘07 Rob Saucedo is making stops all over the U.S. in preparation for the release of the graphic novel “Where Wolf.”

The creative team of Rob Saucedo, Debora Lancianese, and Jack Morelli will officially release the graphic novel on July 7 but people have the opportunity to get their hands on it early at concurrent signing events, including in College Station.

The book follows a reporter that goes undercover at a convention to track down a werewolf preying on attendees.

“I was living here in College Station while I went to Texas A&M back in the early 2000′s, Class of ‘07, and I was working at the Battalion at Texas A&M and I found this article from the late 1800s that said there were a rash of wolf attacks happening on campus and people were being eaten by wolves and that caught my imagination,” Saucedo said.

He kept this idea in his mind and during the pandemic, he began to turn it into a comic book about werewolves in College Station.

“The whole book takes place in College Station,” Saucedo said.

To promote this new comic book, he is making stops in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Missouri, and more on his “Werewolves Across America” tour.

At each of his tour locations, there will be a showing of a movie involving werewolves and the opportunity to buy a signed copy of “Where Wolf” ahead of its official release date.

April 4, Saucedo will be at the Star Cinema Grill at 7:30 p.m. with the showing of An American Werewolf in London.

