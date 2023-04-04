Brazos County Commissioners discuss update on mental health and veterans court

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 1.4 million veterans call Texas home, which is the highest number of any state. With that, comes the need for resources including mental health support for veterans in crisis.

Recently, Brazos County Commissioners have taken a significant step towards forming a Veteran and Mental Health Court. Late last month, county leaders approved the creation of a committee that will determine the need for such courts.

The committee is composed of 14 members from various organizations.

For advocates in the Brazos County, they say it’s all about making sure veterans have the resources they need after serving our country.

“I suffered a traumatic brain injury. I’ve had them before, but when you suffer PTSD and have a TBI, the fall out from that and symptoms present longer,” said Lonny Masterson, a local veteran. “I went into a real dark place.”

Currently, there are 31 specialty veteran courts serving 27 counties in Texas. Now, steps are being taken to see if Brazos County is a right fit.

“We have such a big veterans population here, especially with Texas A&M and how much A&M contributes to the armed forces,” said Masterson. “People fall through cracks. Veterans can fall through cracks, especially those suffering mental illnesses that they got while serving their country.”

Retired Brigadier General Bentley Nettles is Chairman of the committee. He spoke in front of County Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting; detailing the progress they’ve made within the committee so far.

The County Commissioners received his feedback and asked very few questions on the progress.

“We talked about a shared vision of what the problem looks like. I sent them resources when I come across them with the Texas Veterans commission and the mental health authority here,” said Nettles. “Really, I just needed to get all that information to committee members so they can do their job. They are all smart, informed people.”

Nettles said they looked into other counties in Texas that do have courts, looking at data and analytics to make sure Brazos County would be able to have one.

“Hayes County probably looks the most demographically like us. But, I want a perspective. So, I asked them to contact their counterparts in the counties. Whether it be in the American Legion, whether it be student veterans. So, we could all understand, not only objective data but subjective data. Seeing whether it’s working in those counties,” said Nettles.

Hoping to help not only local veterans, but people suffering a mental health crisis in all walks of life.

Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner, Steve Aldrich, said adding a court to the county would only strengthen our community.

“The main thing from the Commissioners Court perspective is we have to be able to fund this. But, I think we’ll find the grant funding capabilities,” said Aldrich. “We’re making progress in a community that has such a wonderful veterans population here. They had our back, now we need to have theirs.”

Nettles said he will give a draft outline on the court to the county judge on May 1.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.