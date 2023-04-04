Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party

Police are also making a plea with the public to not share rumors and unconfirmed information.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom Street near Woodson Lane.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham police are still searching for the people responsible for the shooting death of a teenager at a birthday party last weekend.

The victim has been identified as Marquise Deshawn Williams, 17, of Waller County.

A second person, who has not been publicly identified, was also injured in the gunfire but survived.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom Street near Woodson Lane.

On Monday, police made a plea to the public to stop sharing rumors and unconfirmed information regarding the case.

“Please don’t feed into this or pass it around,” said Captain Lloyd Powell. “If it involves a suspect or person of interest, wait to hear from us. If you didn’t hear it directly from us, it probably isn’t true. We are not trying to keep the public in the dark. We are doing a thorough investigation and everything cannot be immediately spoken about. Parents, speak to your children and please don’t feed into the gossip.”

The Texas Rangers are also assisting BPD with its investigation.

Brenham ISD increased security on campuses Monday as a result of the shooting.

Extra security was also added on campuses on Tuesday following a social media threat, but it’s unclear if the threat was linked to the shooting investigation.

