Bryan police investigate shooting, 1 victim hospitalized
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 300 block of Legion Court. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Information is limited but a KBTX reporter is on the scene. This article will be updated when more information is available.
