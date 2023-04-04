Bryan police investigate shooting, 1 victim hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 300 block of Legion Court. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Information is limited but a KBTX reporter is on the scene. This article will be updated when more information is available.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Legion Court. One victim has been transported to the hospital with injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Ags1VA06Bf — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 4, 2023

