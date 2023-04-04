Bryan teen arrested, robbed neighbor at gunpoint

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan teen was arrested Monday at Kreneks Mobile Home Park, after allegedly robbing his neighbor at gunpoint.

Bryan police say Azael Garcia,18, and an unknown suspect approached his neighbor, held him at gun point and demanded money.

The neighbor was able to identify Garcia because they saw him walking around with the same clothes on as the robber.

When officers got the information they made contact with Garcia’s father, who further identified him through surveillance video of the robbery.

While talking with his father, police say Garcia came back to his house and was taken into custody.

Garcia was charged with aggravated robbery, his bonds total $26,000.

