City of Bryan hosts public meeting to update flood mitigation plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan is hosting its first scheduled public input meeting as they work to update the city’s flood mitigation plan.

The meeting will be held in council chambers at the Bryan Municipal Building from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Tuesday.

City staff says the meeting will provide an overview of the plan’s purpose and allow residents and stakeholders to provide feedback to help the planning committee identify flood risks, understand vulnerabilities, and select achievable mitigation strategies to protect from flood impacts.

The city updates its flood mitigation plan every five years.

“We’re hoping to get citizen input. We’re curious to find out what people are seeing when we get heavy rains and if they’ve noticed flooding in their neighborhoods. We’re kind of hoping to get some feedback from them as to maybe the intensity or the levels of water that they’ve seen during those times,” said City of Bryan Assistant City Engineer Sam Vernon.

“Maybe any water that’s come up over the roads, what they’ve gotten in their yards, those types of things. From that information, we’re gonna take that and distill that information, try to assess the cause of that, and then also look at setting some goals over these next five years to relieve some of that high water and some of the flooding that they’re seeing,” said Vernon.

Vernon says the feedback on the plan is vital to maintaining the city’s CRS flood rating.

“It spans five years and is in conjunction with our CRS program. CRS stands for Community Rating System, which is a voluntary program where communities police and manage their floodplain through ordinance and inspection. This allows citizens to buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program, as our rating as a CRS participant enables them to enjoy a 10% discount on their flood policy premiums.”

Individuals unable to attend the meeting can provide feedback through the City of Bryan’s online survey and feedback form.

