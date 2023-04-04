Cruise passenger dies after falling from balcony, spokesperson says

A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a...
A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Virgin Voyages passenger died after falling over a balcony, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday when the incident occurred, the ship had left Miami and was headed to Roatán, Honduras.

The ship immediately returned to Miami but has since continued its voyage with slight changes to its itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Christopher Coleman, 29 (Left) Pacen Mills, 21 (Right)
Madison County Grand Jury indicts 2 men on child sex abuse crimes
The men who were shot were taken to a Bryan hospital and treated for non-life-threatening...
Burleson County deputies share new information about Saturday shooting
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
Police have not identified the victim and said they are not sharing any other details in an...
19-year-old arrested in murder investigation in Giddings

Latest News

A recent heavy snow in the area made the already 2,000-pound nest too heavy for the dead tree...
Baby eaglet dies after nest falls from tree
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
TikTok fined $15.9M by UK watchdog over misuse of kids’ data
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump...
LIVE: Trump surrenders to NY authorities ahead of arraignment
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - April 4
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - April 4