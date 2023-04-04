CSPD responds to rollover crash on Southwest Parkway

By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a rollover crash on Southwest Parkway just west of Highway 6.

The wreck happened around 3:45 p.m. on Southwest Parkway at Holiday Inn Lane and involved a car and a pickup truck that was flipped upside down.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Traffic was diverted from eastbound Southwest Parkway to Eastmark Drive as crews cleared the wreckage.

