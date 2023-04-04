Dog wellness business to open in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new membership-based dog care business will open its doors soon in College Station. Scenthound is a wellness-based dog grooming and routine care brand with a mission to keep dogs happy and healthy.

“Scent” stands for the five main areas the business focuses on. That’s skin, coat, ears nails and teeth. Those are rated 1 to 5 with the glands on Scenthound’s monthly report card for dog parents.

Scenthound has three approachable membership levels that aim to ensure overall dog wellness. Those include:

E-Scent-ials Bath Ear cleaning Nail care Teeth brushing

E-Scent-ials + Bath Ear cleaning Nail care Teeth brushing 24-hour TeleVet Access to other Scenthound locations

Unlimited + Receive services as often as desired



Other treatments and services exist for barbering, plaque reduction, shedding and gland expression.

Routine care is important because it adds longevity to dogs’ lives, according to the owner Cindy Hyland. For example, regular nail care helps with the structural function of dogs’ nails and bones.

“We always put the dog first,” Hyland said. “Every dog is going to be nervous the first time they come in here, so that’s why it’s so important to come in monthly so that we can get to know the dog and their habits.”

Some things Hyland recommends for dog parents in the spring are getting them on a flea preventative, brushing them with the correct brush and making sure their undercoats are cared for.

Regional manager Katelyn Wilkins said Scenthound’s mission of dog health and wellness is what sets them apart. Wilkins said they’re committed to all dogs no matter the size or breed.

Scenthound opens April 10 and is located at 3525-K Longmire Drive in College Station. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday,

You can learn more on Scenthound’s website and Facebook.

