File your taxes now to avoid last minute scams

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s tax season!

If you still haven’t filed your taxes, IRS spokesperson, Clay Sanford, says it’s better to file now than wait until the last minute.

Sanford says it’s important to be organized before you sit down to file.

“You’ll need your W2′s, your 10-99′s. College and high school students probably worked multiple jobs, so they have several W2 forms to get together,” he said.

Be sure to watch out for scammers. Sanford says the IRS will never reach out to you by email or through social media.

“If there’s a problem with your return, say for example you forget to sign it, you would get a notice or letter in the mail,” he explained.

Lastly, Sanford recommends selecting “direct deposit” when you E-file. This way, you’ll get your tax return faster.

“If there’s no problem with your return, you should get it in 21 days or less. It’s very important to choose direct deposit when you E-file,” he said.

You can learn more about filing your taxes on the IRS website here.

