Focus at Four: Retiring in a post pandemic world

By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 2022 study by Fidelity Investments reveals more about the pandemic’s impact on Americans’ well-being.

It found that America’s Retirement Score has declined from the all-time high reported when the study was last conducted in 2020.

“More than half of Americans may be unable to afford to pay for just their basic expenses over the course of their retirement, much less their retirement,” said Ryan Viktorin, a financial consultant at Fidelity Investments. “But the good news is it’s never too late to start planning. In our experience, those with a well-thought-out plan and saving strategy have higher confidence, less stress, and generally are sleeping better at night.”

Fidelity said America’s retirement score has declined from an all-time high to 78, which means American savers are now projected to have about 78% of their income needed to cover their expenses in retirement.

One of those factors is that many are putting less into their retirement funds.

“Save as much as you can and Fidelity recommends saving about 15% of your income which includes a company match if you have access to a 401K,” said Viktorin. “This can seem like a lot these days, but even increasing your contributions by 1% each year can make a huge dent.”

If you’d like to learn more about where you stand for retirement, just visit fidelity.com/score.

