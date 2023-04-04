Focus at Four: Upcoming fundraiser for nonprofit working to keep law enforcement safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nonprofit that is working to help keep law enforcement safer on the job is hosting a fundraiser to help continue its mission.

“Our backing the badge group got together and started this fundraiser last April and we were able to raise $320,000 just in that one event,” said Dr. Clifford Dorn, one of the founders of Operation Safe Shield.

Operation Safe Shield was founded in July of 2021 after two separate incidents where Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were shot at through their car windows.

Trooper Chad Walker was shot on March 26, 2021, near Mexia and died from his injuries. He was stopping to assist a disabled vehicle when he was ambushed.

Trooper Juan Tovar was shot through his side window on April 8, 2021, while trying to apprehend a mass shooter fleeing from Bryan. He was injured but survived the shooting.

“We just think that every level of protection is the least that we can do,” said Dorn. “They’re putting their lives on the line for us every day, so this is what we can do to help them.”

The Texas legislature also passed SB2222 to provide bullet-resistant windows for all of the DPS patrol vehicles, but Operation Safe Shield wants to provide these types of windows for all patrol vehicles in the Brazos Valley.

There will be a fundraiser benefit on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan and tickets are still available.

To purchase tickets or become a sponsor of the fundraiser visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.