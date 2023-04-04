Former massage therapist facing sexual assault charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A former massage therapist turned himself into College Station Police Tuesday after reports that he sexually assaulted a customer.

A woman told police Roberto Ramirez-Bautista assaulted her with his fingers on Jan. 30 while she was getting a massage at Elements Massage.

The woman told the business about the incident the following day, and they said the therapist was already on leave after another client complained. Elements Massage says they fired Ramirez-Bautista immediately after hearing about this incident. The business then helped connect the woman with police.

While investigating this case, detectives learned of other people that experienced similar situations.

A warrant for sexual assault was issued for the massage therapist on March 22. Ramirez-Bautista turned himself in on Tuesday.

Police are now asking anyone who has experienced a similar incident to contact them at 979-764-3600.

