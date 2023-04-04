Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this week’s hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom home located in the heart of the historical district, right across from the beautiful Heritage Park.

As you enter the home, you’ll first see the living room with raised ceilings and a fireplace that flows seamlessly into the dining area and kitchen.

The kitchen boasts modern appliances, ample cabinet space and a convenient breakfast bar.

The three bedrooms in this home are spacious and comfortable, each offering plenty of room and closet space.

Ruffino says one of the standout features of the home is the enclosed sunroom, which is flooded with natural light and has plenty of space for comfortable seating and entertaining.

Outside, you’ll find a large backyard for outdoor activities and a two-car garage.

This home is located just minutes from Downtown Bryan with great shopping, delicious restaurants and live entertainment nearby.

For more details, watch the video above or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.