Internet safety tips, volunteering opportunities at Scotty’s House

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

There’s an organization in town whose mission is exactly that, every month of the year.

Scotty’s House is a non-profit Child Advocacy Center serving seven counties in the Brazos Valley: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington. The Scotty’s House team collaborates with Child Protective Services and law enforcement officials on every case to provide victims of child abuse or neglect with safety, healing and justice.

Kate Browning, Scotty’s House Counselor, stopped by The Three to talk about internet safety and getting involved.

“If you notice your family is becoming more withdrawn, if they’re starting to struggle with school, if they’re eating less or sleeping less, it’s time to check in on them. If they’re spending a lot of time on their phone and that’s not normal, ask them questions. See how they’re doing and if there’s something going on that you can help with,” Browning said.

If you suspect something is wrong and need help, you can contact Scotty’s House.

“If your child is experiencing abuse or neglect, we can provide counseling. If they’re struggling with other things, definitely find a counselor in the community for them. That’s a great move for your child,” Browning said.

There are several ways you can volunteer with Scotty’s House.

“You can volunteer as a peer mentor with the kids. You can also be a medical advocate volunteer and go to hospitals with these families when they receive their medicals there,” Browning explained.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Christopher Coleman, 29 (Left) Pacen Mills, 21 (Right)
Madison County Grand Jury indicts 2 men on child sex abuse crimes
The men who were shot were taken to a Bryan hospital and treated for non-life-threatening...
Burleson County deputies share new information about Saturday shooting
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
Fences came down, posters and banners were removed, and builds crafted by Texas A&M students...
Chilifest begins cleanup after large turn out

Latest News

File your taxes before Tuesday, April 18.
File your taxes now to avoid last minute scams
Local Deal Drop: Get the best products for the lowest prices
This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is located right across from the beautiful Heritage...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
Power of the Purse 2023 is happening the evening of Friday, April 28 at Ice House on Main in...
A night of fashion and philanthropy at Power of the Purse