Internet safety tips, volunteering opportunities at Scotty’s House

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

There’s an organization in town whose mission is exactly that, every month of the year.

Scotty’s House is a non-profit Child Advocacy Center serving seven counties in the Brazos Valley: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington. The Scotty’s House team collaborates with Child Protective Services and law enforcement officials on every case to provide victims of child abuse or neglect with safety, healing and justice.

Kate Browning, Scotty’s House Counselor, stopped by The Three to talk about internet safety and getting involved.

“If you notice your family is becoming more withdrawn, if they’re starting to struggle with school, if they’re eating less or sleeping less, it’s time to check in on them. If they’re spending a lot of time on their phone and that’s not normal, ask them questions. See how they’re doing and if there’s something going on that you can help with,” Browning said.

If you suspect something is wrong and need help, you can contact Scotty’s House.

“If your child is experiencing abuse or neglect, we can provide counseling. If they’re struggling with other things, definitely find a counselor in the community for them. That’s a great move for your child,” Browning said.

There are several ways you can volunteer with Scotty’s House.

“You can volunteer as a peer mentor with the kids. You can also be a medical advocate volunteer and go to hospitals with these families when they receive their medicals there,” Browning explained.

