Local Deal Drop: Get the best products for the lowest prices

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Local Deal Drop is all about looking good and feeling good.

Lifestyle guru, Payton Walker, is featuring Maidenform Thigh Slimmer Shapewear, Villa Novum 6-Piece Rayon from Bamboo Sheet Set, and Rejovix 3-Piece Collagen Boosting Skin Care Set.

Maidenform is a brand under Hanes. Walker says they’re all about comfort.

“They’re also made with a cooling fabric to keep you from getting hot. They come in both black and nude, sizes Small through XXL, and they stay seamless under your clothes,” Walker said.

Walker says these are sold for as high as $90, but through Local Deal Drop, you can get them for $19.99.

Rejovix’s wide range of moisturizers, creams, lotions and more is suitable for all skin types.

The 3-Piece Collagen Boosting Skin Care Set comes with an eye cream that Walker says leaves the skin around your eyes looking fresh.

This set is often sold for $165, but you can buy it here for just $29.99.

Finally, it’s all about getting a good night’s sleep.

The 6-Piece Sheet Set from Villa Novum comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillow cases.

Walker says this set is available in more than five different colors.

Through Local Deal Drop, the set that is normally priced at $130 is just $29.99 to $39.99.

To shop all Local Deal Drop discounts, click here.

