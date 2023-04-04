Maichon leads Bearkat Invitational headed into final round

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golf standout Phichaksn Maichon fired 6-under 138 in Monday’s two rounds of action at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational to top the 88-player leaderboard.

Maichon opened with a 4-under 68 in the morning round on the par-72, 6,756-yard Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club to sit one stroke off the lead. He posted a 2-under 70 the second round to jump into the lead, one stroke ahead of seven golfers at 5-under 139. He birdied 11 of his 36 holes including his last two of the day.

Two other Aggies made a trip to the tournament to play as individuals. Evan Myers is tied for 19th place at 1-under 143 with rounds of 72 and 71. Dallas Hankamer is 40th with a 3-over 147.

The tournament wraps up with Tuesday’s third round. Myers tees off at 8 a.m. with Hankamer and Maichon starting at 8:09 a.m.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

1 Phichaksn Maichon 68-70=138 -6

t-19 Evan Myers 72-71=143 -1

40 Dallas Hankamer 74-73=147 +3

