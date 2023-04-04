Maichon leads Bearkat Invitational headed into final round

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golf standout Phichaksn Maichon fired 6-under 138 in Monday’s two rounds of action at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational to top the 88-player leaderboard.

Maichon opened with a 4-under 68 in the morning round on the par-72, 6,756-yard Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club to sit one stroke off the lead. He posted a 2-under 70 the second round to jump into the lead, one stroke ahead of seven golfers at 5-under 139. He birdied 11 of his 36 holes including his last two of the day.

Two other Aggies made a trip to the tournament to play as individuals. Evan Myers is tied for 19th place at 1-under 143 with rounds of 72 and 71. Dallas Hankamer is 40th with a 3-over 147.

The tournament wraps up with Tuesday’s third round. Myers tees off at 8 a.m. with Hankamer and Maichon starting at 8:09 a.m.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

1      Phichaksn Maichon          68-70=138        -6

t-19      Evan Myers                          72-71=143        -1

40      Dallas Hankamer               74-73=147        +3

No. 6 Aggies tied for second after first round of Silverado Showdown
Aggie Baseball picks up first conference series win over Ole Miss
STAAR
Students prepare for STAAR test, Districts work to understand changes
Sam Houston will hire Chris Mudge as its next head basketball coach
