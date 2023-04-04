No. 6 Aggies tied for second after first round of Silverado Showdown

By Brandon Collins \ Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NAPA, California -- The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot 4-over 292 and tied for second in the first round of the Silverado Showdown Monday at the par-72, 6,146-yard Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.

“The course was playing hard today, but I am pleased with where we are,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This wasn’t our best golf, but we stayed in it and put ourselves in a good position for round two. Hailee (Cooper) had a good round and I hope we can ride that momentum into tomorrow.”

The Aggies were knotted up with Arizona State for the second spot heading into day two and Northwestern paced the field at 4-under 284.

Hailee Cooper led the way as the lone golfer in the lineup to shoot under par. The Montgomery, Texas, native fired a 2-under 70 and held a share of fifth. Cooper began the round 3-over after the first three holes but proceeded to sink five birdies throughout the final 15 holes, bringing her score below par.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek both shot 1-over 73 and were tied for 11th. The duo combined for eight birdies.

Jennie Park was the final counting score for A&M, as she turned in a 4-over 76 and tied for 37th. Zoe Slaughter rounded out the lineup tied for 56th at 6-over 78.

Next Up

The Maroon & White are set to tee off round two at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Live stats are found on golfstat.com.

Team Standings

1 – Northwestern (-4)

T2 – Texas A&M (+4)

T2 – Arizona State (+4)

T4 – USC (+6)

T4 – UCLA (+6)

6 – San Jose State (+10)

7 – Oregon (+11)

8 – Pepperdine (+13)

9 – Colorado (+17)

10 – Ohio State (+18)

11 – Washington State (+19)

T12 – Washington (+21)

T12 – California (+21)

T14 – San Francisco (+22)

T14 – Arizona (+22)

16 – Oregon State (+25)

17 – Texas State (+27)

Place

Team/Player

Round 1

Overall

T2

Texas A&M

292 (+4)

292 (+4)

T5

Hailee Cooper

70 (-2)

70 (-2)

T11

Adela Cernousek

73 (+1)

73 (+1)

T11

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

73 (+1)

73 (+1)

T37

Jennie Park

76 (+4)

76 (+4)

T56

Zoe Slaughter

78 (+6)

78 (+6)

