No. 6 Aggies tied for second after first round of Silverado Showdown
NAPA, California -- The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot 4-over 292 and tied for second in the first round of the Silverado Showdown Monday at the par-72, 6,146-yard Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.
“The course was playing hard today, but I am pleased with where we are,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This wasn’t our best golf, but we stayed in it and put ourselves in a good position for round two. Hailee (Cooper) had a good round and I hope we can ride that momentum into tomorrow.”
The Aggies were knotted up with Arizona State for the second spot heading into day two and Northwestern paced the field at 4-under 284.
Hailee Cooper led the way as the lone golfer in the lineup to shoot under par. The Montgomery, Texas, native fired a 2-under 70 and held a share of fifth. Cooper began the round 3-over after the first three holes but proceeded to sink five birdies throughout the final 15 holes, bringing her score below par.
Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek both shot 1-over 73 and were tied for 11th. The duo combined for eight birdies.
Jennie Park was the final counting score for A&M, as she turned in a 4-over 76 and tied for 37th. Zoe Slaughter rounded out the lineup tied for 56th at 6-over 78.
Next Up
The Maroon & White are set to tee off round two at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Live stats are found on golfstat.com.
Team Standings
1 – Northwestern (-4)
T2 – Texas A&M (+4)
T2 – Arizona State (+4)
T4 – USC (+6)
T4 – UCLA (+6)
6 – San Jose State (+10)
7 – Oregon (+11)
8 – Pepperdine (+13)
9 – Colorado (+17)
10 – Ohio State (+18)
11 – Washington State (+19)
T12 – Washington (+21)
T12 – California (+21)
T14 – San Francisco (+22)
T14 – Arizona (+22)
16 – Oregon State (+25)
17 – Texas State (+27)
Place
Team/Player
Round 1
Overall
T2
Texas A&M
292 (+4)
292 (+4)
T5
Hailee Cooper
70 (-2)
70 (-2)
T11
Adela Cernousek
73 (+1)
73 (+1)
T11
Blanca Fernández García-Poggio
73 (+1)
73 (+1)
T37
Jennie Park
76 (+4)
76 (+4)
T56
Zoe Slaughter
78 (+6)
78 (+6)
