Red Cross works to help multiple displaced residents Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Red Cross responded to multiple calls for help on Sunday.

Two people were displaced after a house fire overnight Sunday. Then, just hours later, a fire at an apartment complex in College Station displaced a family of five. When these victims have nowhere to turn, the Red Cross arrives on the scene.

“It’s like neighbors helping neighbors,” Brazos Valley Red Cross Executive Director, Jennifer Young, said. “We bring water and snacks and then really getting down to what the true needs are which oftentimes when you’re in that type of situation you have lost everything and you have nowhere to go, there’s the immediate need of shelter.”

Those responding are not doing it for a paycheck or even a thank you. Instead, they are working to just get people through the worst time.

“There’s nothing like the experience that you will get from going and being able to help some of these folks on their darkest day,” Young said.

Young says not only will those volunteers be there when you are in trouble, but they’ll be there before it strikes.

“This past Saturday, during a sound the alarm event, we had such a huge success. We installed 128 smoke alarms that day in the community, which was incredible. 80% of those homes did not have working smoke alarms in them when we got there, so we had a huge impact and that’s just one way that you can give back and help save lives,” Young said.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm you can sign up for free and a Red Cross volunteer will come to install one. The Red Cross relies on volunteers in order to do their disaster response, hold blood donation events and more. Visit their website here to sign up to volunteer.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.