Suzanne’s School Of Dance expands operations, opening second location

The studio, which was founded in September 1992, announced plans to open its new location in...
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Suzanne’s School Of Dance announced it will open a second dance studio in College Station.

The studio, which was founded in September 1992, said the new location will open in August.

Their current building is located at 211 Rock Prairie Road in College Station and has an extension they’ve been using to hold classes at St. Francis’ Episcopal Church.

“We wanted to get the people that are dancing at our studio extension in a location that feels more like Suzanne’s School Of Dance,” said co-owner Patrick Sleebos.

The new location will be laid out similarly to their studio on Rock Prairie and dancers will have more than twice the amount of room that they had at St. Francis.

The owners says the need for a second location is a testament to how fast the dance community is growing in Bryan-College Station.

“I think that it’s beautiful, that its growing, and that the space is needed. We believe it’s the perfect solution for us, for our current dance studio community and also for those hopefully wanting to join,” said co-owner Bethany Sleebos.

Anyone interested in joining Suzanne’s School of Dance can register for classes beginning in May.

