Swatting calls, social media threats to schools carry heavy consequences

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was an increased law enforcement presence at Brenham ISD schools Tuesday after a threat was posted to social media on Monday. This was found not to be credible, but the district says they are taking the incident very seriously.

These threats have been increasing across the country, including hoax or swatting calls and terroristic threats. While these can have similar responses from districts, they are slightly different.

Reilly Garrett, an attorney at Shane Phelps Law, says threats usually require investigative work while swatting and hoax calls will result in an immediate response from law enforcement.

“Terroristic threats are threats to commit violent offenses against a specific person, or maybe even the public as a whole. Whereas the swatting statute [is] actually titled false report to induce an emergency response, in that the person or the caller knowingly makes a false report to induce an emergency response by local law enforcement,” he said.

But, no matter which, Garrett says these situations are taken very seriously and regardless of age, participating in those acts will result in real criminal charges.

“In the circumstances of terroristic threat reports or offenses, the punishment ranges from either class B misdemeanors all the way up to third-degree felonies. The punishment range on those if we’re dealing with the class B misdemeanor is up to 180 days in jail, up to a $2,000 fine or both. Third-degree felonies, you’re looking at a minimum of two, maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,” he said. “With the false report to induce the emergency response or the swatting statute, you’re looking at punishment ranges again, based on the facts specifically punishment range of a Class A misdemeanor up to a third-degree felony.”

While kids may think placing a call or posting on social media is just a joke, Garrett says the number of people impacted could be limitless.

“They don’t see the big picture and certainly not the implications which can be very serious regarding potential criminal law offenses, criminal penalties, sanctions within the education system: suspensions, expulsions, things of that sort,” he said. “You can talk about the students, the teachers, the faculty within the schools, branching out all the way to their families, to other members of the community. If lockdowns are put in place, shelters in place are put into effect, there’s a risk of not only physical harm but also of psychological harm to all that are touched by these types of offenses.”

According to the AP, these incidents are on the rise, but, the reasoning behind many of the calls or posts is unknown. While many of the swatting calls were found to be coming from overseas, many are now coming from kids.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.