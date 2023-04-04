Swatting calls, social media threats to schools carry heavy consequences

(Source: Pixabay)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was an increased law enforcement presence at Brenham ISD schools Tuesday after a threat was posted to social media on Monday. This was found not to be credible, but the district says they are taking the incident very seriously.

These threats have been increasing across the country, including hoax or swatting calls and terroristic threats. While these can have similar responses from districts, they are slightly different.

Reilly Garrett, an attorney at Shane Phelps Law, says threats usually require investigative work while swatting and hoax calls will result in an immediate response from law enforcement.

“Terroristic threats are threats to commit violent offenses against a specific person, or maybe even the public as a whole. Whereas the swatting statute [is] actually titled false report to induce an emergency response, in that the person or the caller knowingly makes a false report to induce an emergency response by local law enforcement,” he said.

But, no matter which, Garrett says these situations are taken very seriously and regardless of age, participating in those acts will result in real criminal charges.

“In the circumstances of terroristic threat reports or offenses, the punishment ranges from either class B misdemeanors all the way up to third-degree felonies. The punishment range on those if we’re dealing with the class B misdemeanor is up to 180 days in jail, up to a $2,000 fine or both. Third-degree felonies, you’re looking at a minimum of two, maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,” he said. “With the false report to induce the emergency response or the swatting statute, you’re looking at punishment ranges again, based on the facts specifically punishment range of a Class A misdemeanor up to a third-degree felony.”

While kids may think placing a call or posting on social media is just a joke, Garrett says the number of people impacted could be limitless.

“They don’t see the big picture and certainly not the implications which can be very serious regarding potential criminal law offenses, criminal penalties, sanctions within the education system: suspensions, expulsions, things of that sort,” he said. “You can talk about the students, the teachers, the faculty within the schools, branching out all the way to their families, to other members of the community. If lockdowns are put in place, shelters in place are put into effect, there’s a risk of not only physical harm but also of psychological harm to all that are touched by these types of offenses.”

According to the AP, these incidents are on the rise, but, the reasoning behind many of the calls or posts is unknown. While many of the swatting calls were found to be coming from overseas, many are now coming from kids.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Christopher Coleman, 29 (Left) Pacen Mills, 21 (Right)
Madison County Grand Jury indicts 2 men on child sex abuse crimes
The men who were shot were taken to a Bryan hospital and treated for non-life-threatening...
Burleson County deputies share new information about Saturday shooting
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
Azael Jeronimo Garcia
Bryan teen arrested, accused of robbing neighbor at gunpoint

Latest News

Dimitrius Thomas was last seen near his residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway at about...
College Station police seeking missing 16-year-old
Program supports efforts to clear Texas roadsides of trash during the month of April
Volunteers needed for “Don’t Mess with Texas” Trash Off event
On Tuesday TxDOT hosted an open house at Legends Event Center in Bryan for Connecting Texas...
TxDOT seeking public input for its long-range transportation plan
Tuesday Evening PinPoint Forecast - April 4
Tuesday Evening PinPoint Forecast - April 4
Brazos County Commissioners Court holds update on Veterans Court.
Brazos County Commissioners discuss update on mental health and veterans court