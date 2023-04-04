Taste of Aggieland to showcase local restaurants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its annual Taste of Aggieland.

The annual event is an opportunity for local restaurants to showcase their flavors of food, desserts, and drinks. More than 30 different booths will be set up allowing hundreds of visitors to stroll by and get a taste of some of the appetizing cuisine each restaurant has to offer.

A culinary competition will take place during the event between a student from Bryan High School and College Station High School. Celebrity chefs, Blake Zeitman & Eric Mondragon will be paired up with the students as they cook.

Taste of Aggieland is Tuesday, April 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.

Individual tickets are $30 and available at the door or online at bcschamber.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.