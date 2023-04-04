Taste of Aggieland to showcase local restaurants

An epicurean extravaganza supporting the Chamber of Commerce that features sample bite-sized items
By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its annual Taste of Aggieland.

The annual event is an opportunity for local restaurants to showcase their flavors of food, desserts, and drinks. More than 30 different booths will be set up allowing hundreds of visitors to stroll by and get a taste of some of the appetizing cuisine each restaurant has to offer.

A culinary competition will take place during the event between a student from Bryan High School and College Station High School. Celebrity chefs, Blake Zeitman & Eric Mondragon will be paired up with the students as they cook.

Taste of Aggieland is Tuesday, April 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.

Individual tickets are $30 and available at the door or online at bcschamber.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
This image from a TxDOT camera shows the wreckage from Saturday morning's deadly crash on the...
DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County
The location of the shooting was identified by neighbors as this home situated in the 2000...
Police investigate shooting at College Station house party
No further severe weather this evening
Tornado Watch expired for the entire Brazos Valley

Latest News

The Brazos Valley Red Cross worked to help seven people displaced by fires on Sunday.
Red Cross works to help multiple displaced residents Sunday
Savings plan
Focus at Four: Retiring in a post pandemic world
Members of the Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club practicing at the Boswell Porter 4-H Shooting...
Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club wins third consecutive Collegiate Clay Targets Championship
Fences came down, posters and banners were removed, and builds crafted by Texas A&M students...
KBTX Chilifest clean up