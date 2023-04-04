Terrence Murphy Camp returns to Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football and NFL star Terrence Murphy is hosting a free, one-day football camp at Brazos Christian School on Saturday, April 22.

There, The Terrence Murphy Camp will teach the importance of football, finance, and faith.

“We need volunteers, we need donations, we need sponsorships, but more than anything we need prayer for the camp,” said Murphy.

During the finance portion, attendees will learn real-life financial education to apply to their lives now and in the future.

During the faith portion, there will be a worship service to encourage attendees in their faith.

During the football portion, the athletes will do drills and learn skills to help build on their athletic abilities.

“Aggieland has always been a special place to me. I came here at 18-years-old as a country kid with dreams of being ready to work hard,” said Murphy. “I think that has been the biggest thing that I am trying to teach the kids, no matter where you start it’s where you’re going and God has a plan for you.”

The Terrence Murphy Camp is free to all participants from 5th through 12th grade.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided on the day of the camp.

You can find out more about the camp and register here.

