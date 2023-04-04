Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club wins third consecutive Collegiate Clay Targets Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club recently won its third consecutive national championship at the ACUI/SCTP Collegiate Clay Targets National Championship in San Antonio.

The club earned first place in overall events, super sporting, and doubles American skeet, as well as ranking second in three other competitions. Several Aggies also placed in the top five in individual events.

According to club leaders, the Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club has been bringing Aggies together to enjoy clay-target shooting sports since 1971.

The event featured 757 competitors from 29 states and 73 teams. 44 teams competed in the overall event, while 62 teams competed in the Classic All Around.

2023 was the second-largest ACUI/SCTP Collegiate Clay Targets National Championship ever held, and it took place over the course of five days, from March 21-25, 2023.

Cara Maxwell, president of the Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club, describes the past four years as an amazing experience, having been part of the team and winning three championships together.

“It’s been super awesome. It is one of the most meaningful things that I could have experienced in college. It’s really rewarding to understand that our program is entirely student-run. And so every dollar that we spend or earn, we have to bring in all the practice that we do. We facilitate and take initiative in taking whatever action it is that we need to be the best shotgun team in the nation. So it has been amazing to watch the growth of our program in the last four years, and especially to spend three of those winning national championships.”

Maxwell says the Texas A&M Trap and Skeet Club heavily depends on the community, including family, friends, and business partners, to operate their program due to it being a student-run organization, making the experience more fulfilling.

“Because we are student-run, we rely heavily on the community, on our families, our friends, business partners, things like that to help our program operate,” says Maxwell. “So we are always eager to partner with local businesses or get in touch with fellow Aggies or community members who love the outdoors, who love shooting, things like that, to educate them about shooting sports, to steward a donation on their behalf, and to ultimately enable our success, or engage with them at some of our fundraising events.”

“We’re always happy to partner with community members, and we love engaging with people near, far, and all around to ultimately steward the responsible shotgun shooting experience for everyone,” Maxwell added.

