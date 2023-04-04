Treat of the Day: HealthPoint and HHM Health awarded grant

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded nearly $23 million to 46 grantees to plan and develop Teaching Health Center residency programs in community-based settings.

HealthPoint and HHM Health were among 46 grantees awarded money.

The funding will support community-based care providers who want to build primary care residency training programs but haven’t had the resources to develop and start a program. It will effectively train physicians and dentists to practice in community settings.

