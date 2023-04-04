Wednesday morning storm chance kicks off a wet end to the workweek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another round of storms, some strong to severe, is expected to roll into the Brazos Valley early Wednesday morning. This rain is the start of a wet and cool back half of the workweek, leading into the Easter weekend.

WEDNESDAY:

The cold front will spark up the first round of rain and storms off to the northwest between I-20 and the I-35 corridor very early Wednesday morning. As the line moves into the Brazos Valley we will watch for one or two storms to become a bit rowdier. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the northern portions of the area outlined in a 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms, with the 1 out of 5 risk extending further into the central portions of the Brazos Valley. Those categories are in place until 7am Wednesday morning.

Early Wednesday morning, an isolated stronger storm is possible. (KBTX)

For the remainder of Wednesday through 7am Thursday, the agency has almost the entire area included in a 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated severe storm. Passing areas of rain with a few embedded rumbles are expected through the afternoon and into the evening hours. As the cold front approaches the coastline it slows down and completely stalls. This will act as the lifting mechanism for rounds of rainfall to come as we close out the week.

THURSDAY:

Early Thursday morning, the first of many, upper-level disturbances moves overhead. With plenty of moisture and lift to support it, an increase in rain and storm development looks likely. It will not be constant rain, but multiple rounds of showers that could be moderate to heavy at times, look to make for a messy and soggy day across the board with localized street flooding possible by the afternoon and evening. Ample cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures hovering only in the 50s most of the day.

Moderate to heavy rainfall Thursday could lead to localized flooding by the afternoon. (KBTX)

FRIDAY:

More rounds of healthy moisture and instability pass by Friday. While severe weather is not expected, any storms that form behind the cold front both Thursday and Friday have the potential for lightning as well as small hail, pea to marble-sized. That should keep storm development below severe thresholds but will be worth keeping an eye on.

HOW MUCH RAIN WILL FALL?

When all is said and done, anywhere from 1.5″ to 4″ of rain is expected widespread across the Brazos Valley. The biggest difference in rainfall accumulation spread comes when you look at the more localized possible totals. Central portions of the Brazos Valley could see isolated totals closer to 4.5″, while areas further south like Montgomery, San Jacinto, Waller, Austin, and Trinity counties stand to see totals closer to 5″-6″.

Abnormally dry conditions have crept back into a large portion of the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

While this does seem like a hefty amount of rain all at one time, we could use it. Areas of abnormally dry conditions have crept back into the Brazos Valley, as well as areas of moderate and severe drought in northern and southwestern reaches. If you have any Easter weekend travel plans, make sure to keep eyes on the forecast and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts as the commute could get a bit messy from time to time.

