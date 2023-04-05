1 dead following single-vehicle crash in College Station

Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade(Credit: MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a crash on William D Fitch Parkway.

College Station police say they responded to the 1700 block of William D Fitch Parkway for a single-vehicle crash. College Station firefighters extracted the sole occupant of the Ford Edge.

The driver passed away at the hospital, according to police.

Limited information is available, and police have not identified the driver.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party
Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon
Bryan police investigate shooting, 1 victim hospitalized
Azael Jeronimo Garcia
Bryan teen arrested, accused of robbing neighbor at gunpoint
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
College Station police are investigating a rollover crash on Southwest Parkway just west of...
CSPD responds to rollover crash on Southwest Parkway

Latest News

Swimming Pool
City of College Station offering American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Certification
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
USDA assistance for farmers facing financial distress
USDA assistance for farmers facing financial distress