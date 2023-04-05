1 dead following single-vehicle crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a crash on William D Fitch Parkway.

College Station police say they responded to the 1700 block of William D Fitch Parkway for a single-vehicle crash. College Station firefighters extracted the sole occupant of the Ford Edge.

The driver passed away at the hospital, according to police.

Limited information is available, and police have not identified the driver.

