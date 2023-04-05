Aggie duo sweeps SEC weekly honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres swept the SEC weekly awards, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. The duo each secured a conference single season record fifth weekly honor, with Stoiana winning Player of the Week and Kupres Freshman of the Week.

No. 2 Stoiana opened her week versus No. 14 Tennessee, as she claimed a dominant ranked singles win over then-No. 49 Elza Tomase on court 1 (6-1, 6-2). In the second match of the week with then-No. 4 Georgia, No. 68 Stoiana/Kupres secured their third-straight win as a duo, as they bested then-No. 31 Guillermina Grant/Mai Nirundorn (6-3) which gave the Maroon & White the lead heading into singles. Stoiana doubled down, as she defeated the No. 3 ranked player in the nation Lea Ma. After taking the opening set, the pair were locked into a second-set tiebreaker on court 1. She was able to outlast Ma to win the contest (6-4, 7-6(7)), which put the Aggies a point away from taking the match, 3-2.

No. 50 Kupres continued her historic freshman year form, facing some of the conference’s best competitors this week. In the first contest, she faced the Volunteers’ then-No. 39 Daria Kuczer and pulled off a come-from-behind victory on court 3 (5-7, 6-3, 6-4). The freshman secured a ranked doubles win versus the Bulldogs with partner Stoiana and then set her sights on singles. A&M was up 3-2 with the match and an undefeated conference record on the line, as Kupres found herself in a third set tiebreaker on court 3 with then-No. 60 Mell Reasco. The pair split the opening sets, applying all the pressure to the final tiebreaker, and in the most important match of her young collegiate career she delivered, as she claimed court 3 (7-6(3), 3-6, 7-6(1)) and the match, 4-2.

The pair’s performances in singles, along with their newfound partnership were recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Stoiana improved one spot from No. 3 to a Texas A&M program record high No. 2 ranking in singles. Kupres halved her ranking, as she made a giant leap from No. 100 to the No. 50 spot. The duo also received their first ranking, as they debuted at the No. 68 spot.

The Maroon & White close out their home slate of matches at the Mitchell Tennis Center, as they face No. 74 Ole Miss and Mississippi State April 7 and 9, with first serves set for 5 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

