Amid jobs slowdown a College Station business looks for new hires

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Data released Wednesday morning by national employment firm, ADP, shows hiring by U.S. companies slowed down more than expected last month.

This comes as the Federal Reserve faces the most aggressive fight to crush inflation since the 1980′s.

According to the ADP National Employment Report, company payrolls rose by just 145,000 for the month, down from an upwardly revised 261,000 in February.

Experts say most of the gains in March stemmed from the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 98,000 new workers.

Tara Lawrence, General Manager at Aggieland Boutique Hotel, has worked in the hospitality industry for nearly a decade.

“I worked in a hotel in Austin and we stayed open through COVID-19,” said Lawerence. “I’ve seen it where it’s dead and you don’t have a single customer. I’ve seen it where I’m having to turn people away, because I don’t have any rooms. I’ve seen it all.”

Right now, she sees the need for more workers.

“It’s a good time to be hiring people. Every job sector has it’s own challenges with trying to find people,” said Lawrence. “Generally, when you’re running a hotel you need a fairly large staff. There are always tons of people behind the scenes. Typically, you’ll just see the front-of-house people, but there’s so much that goes into it.”

Lawrence’s industry is bucking the trend of a job slowdown.

Experts say within private sectors, the major areas for concern are towards financial activities, which fell by 51,000, and the professional and business services sector, which shed 46,000 positions last month. On top of that, manufacturing saw a decline in payrolls of about 30,000.

Dennis Jansen, Director of Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center, said the report doesn’t indicate the labor market changing as much as people may think.

“We have had a decline in openings, but it isn’t such a decline where openings are below than quits,” said Jansen. “This isn’t a sign that the labor market has completely changed. The labor market is still strong.”

Though this poses concerns as to what’s next in our economy, Jansen said a recession isn’t what he’s worried about.

“With all this, you know the slowdown for jobs and the uncertainty in the air, people think, automatically, recession,” said Jansen. “Personally, I think that this is just the usual monthly indicator and it doesn’t provide a date where a recession will take place or take over our economy.”

For more information on the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.