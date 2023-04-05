Applications open for The Arts Council of Brazos Valley scholarships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every year, the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley awards scholarships to young artists.

ACBV Executive Director, Sheree Boegner, stopped by The Thee to share a little more about the scholarships available this year.

This year, there are three scholarships available including the Netta Jackson Simek Emerging Artist Scholarship and the James Young Bradfield Fine Arts Scholarship, both worth $5,000 in scholarships money.

Lastly, there is a $3,000 College Art Scholarship. This is for someone that would like to pursue a career in arts in the future.

Boegner says students can expect to be tasked with writing an essay for the scholarship and that the committee deciding who the recipients will be wants to see passion on a page.

The deadline is getting closer and students are being encouraged to take advantage of this scholarship opportunity now.

Applications must be turned in on April 21, 2023 by 5 p.m.

According to their website, the Arts Council of Brazos Valley plans to award award over $20,000 in scholarship funding to help young artists achieve their dream of a college education and ultimately a successful career in the arts.

If you would like to be a donor and help grow this program, visit their website here for a donation link.

