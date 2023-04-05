City of College Station offering American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Certification

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Summer will be here before we know it and the City of College Station wants to help keep you safe around bodies of water.

By attending American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Certification sessions, you can become certified to give water safety presentations and teach children or adults how to swim.

Participants must attend each class during the designated times and be prepared to enter the water daily.

Successful participants are certified as water safety instructors for two years.

Participants must be 16 years old, complete six hours of online training before the first session day, pass a pre-course swimming skills test, and be able to tread water for one minute and float on their backs for one minute.

The City of College Station is in need of water safety instructors such as lifeguards.

Swim instructors and lifeguards are paid $12/hour.

You can register for the American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Certification sessions online

The American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Certification sessions are as follows:

SESSION 1 ∙ Ages 16+ ∙ $158 ∙ Adamson Lagoon May 4 ∙ Thu. ∙ 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 5 ∙ Fri. ∙ 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 6 ∙ Sat. ∙ 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 7 ∙ Sun. ∙ 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

SESSION 2 ∙ Ages 16+ ∙ $158 ∙ Adamson Lagoon May 18 ∙ Thu. ∙ 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 19 ∙ Fri. ∙ 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 20 ∙ Sat. ∙ 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 21 ∙ Sun. ∙ 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

SESSION 3 ∙ Ages 16+ ∙ $158 ∙ Adamson Lagoon May 30 ∙ Tue. ∙ 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 31 ∙ Wed. ∙ 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 1 ∙ Thu. ∙ 9 a.m.-6 p.m.



