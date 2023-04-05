College Station police seeking missing 16-year-old

Anyone with information should reach out immediately to CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Dimitrius Thomas was last seen near his residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway at about 2:00 pm on Thursday March 30, 2023.
Dimitrius Thomas was last seen near his residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway at about 2:00 pm on Thursday March 30, 2023. If you have information please contact (979) 764-3600.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is seeking a missing 16-year-old.

A missing person alert for Dimitrius Thomas was shared on Monday. It says the teen was last seen near his home on Southwest Parkway on Thursday, March 30.

