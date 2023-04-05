Find your new “no fuss” faux plant at Sparrow Lane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is in full bloom in the Brazos Valley.

If your “green thumb” is a little gray, you may be a perfect candidate for a no fuss faux greenery or flowers display.

Haley Thurman with Sparrow Lane says they are fully stocked with new items for the season and are ready to help costumers put something together. And additionally, you can find beautifully painted vases to adorn any counter top.

Sparrow Lane, located in Downtown Bryan, also has a variety of unique European antiques, home decor, and gifts.

You can browse through some of those items on their website.

Thurman says that you’ll find everything from bundles, greenery, filler pieces, and single stems and for a pop of color, a lemon tree.

Sparrow Lane is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.