Focus at Four: New federal assistance for farmers facing financial distress

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced it will provide $123 million in additional, financial assistance for America’s farmers.

The assistance is for qualifying farm loan program borrowers who are facing financial risk, as part of the $3.1 billion to help distressed farm loan borrowers that were provided through Section 22006 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“These are the people that are beginning farmers, veterans, and are kind of getting into the industry of farming,” said Kelly Adkins, State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency. “They don’t have a whole lot of capital or equity built up.”

The announcement builds on financial assistance offered to borrowers through the same program in October 2022.

“We’re going to look and see if you’re financially distressed and did not or cannot make that current installment that’s coming up on that farm loan, or have trouble making that next installment,” said Adkins. “We going to look at that definition of financially distressed after we look at your portfolio, your current loan.”

Adkins encourages farmers interested in seeing if they qualify to visit a local FSA office.

“We have 32 of those offices located in the state of Texas, those offices serve every county in Texas.”

To learn more about the Inflation Reduction Act Assistance for Distressed Borrowers, visit farmers.gov or www.usda.gov

