‘I’m having the time of my life right now’ Gary Blair on Naismith HOF announcement

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend Gary Blair Found out he was going to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame along with 9 other players and coaches.

He retired in 2022 after 37 seasons as a head coach in women’s college basketball. Of course most recently at Texas A&M where he was on the sidelines for the Aggies for 19 seasons. Prior to his last game - Texas A&M permanently named the playing surface at Reed Arena - Gary Blair Court.

He made 30 trips to the post season including playing in the NCAA tournament 26 times.

In 2011, Coach Blair won Texas A&M’s only basketball national championship to date. He was thrilled to hear his name called.

“I’m having the time of my life right now and this past week has just been off the charts,” said Blair on Tuesday. “This was sort of like winning the national championship for everybody that I’ve had the opportunity to coach or work with at all five schools. Going to Houston and being with the current Hall of Famers, and being with the former Hall of Famers was unreal,” concluded Blair

This is the second national Hall of Fame that Blair will be a member of. In 2013 he was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 will be officially enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 12th in Springfield, Massachusetts, at historic Symphony Hall.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.