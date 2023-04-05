Make your gluten and dairy free lifestyle easier with cooking classes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re trying to live a dairy free or gluten free lifestyle and have gotten tired of the same old recipes, there’s a chance for you to shake things up.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Kasey Lobb is hosting hands-on cooking classes that cater to anyone with food sensitivities.

Classes start on April 15 with a Sourdough Sensations class. This is a 3-hour cooking class featuring homemade gluten free and dairy free breads.

Following that class will be the Mediterranean Summer Meal class on May 18. This is a 2-hour cooking class featuring delicious and healthful basics of the gluten and dairy free Mediterranean Diet. Lobb says this class will explore the healthful elements of a Mediterranean diet and how you can incorporate them into your routine.

There are several more cooking classes planned for future dates. You can view the full schedule here.

Lobb says all classes are limited in size. She also notes that classes are held in a gluten and dairy free home that has had wheat, but is studiously cleaned to avoid cross-contact with gluten-containing products.

She says these classes are for everyone.

“They are for anyone who just wants to take that next step to eat healthier,” she said.

You can register for classes here.

