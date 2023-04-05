More rain expected to close out the week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday’s rain was just the appetizer for what is to come as we finish the week. The cold front that brought the initial rain will stall near the coast. This stalled boundary will act as the lift for rounds of rainfall Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY:

Spotty shower chances Wednesday night turn more widespread as the calendar flips to Thursday. Early Thursday morning, around 4 am, the first of many upper-level disturbances moves overhead. With plenty of moisture and lift to support it, an increase in rain and storm development looks likely. It will not be constant rain, but multiple rounds of showers that could be moderate to heavy at times, look to make for a messy and soggy day across the board with localized street flooding possible by the afternoon. Ample cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures hovering only in the 50s most of the day.

Rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall expected Thursday. Low-lying flooding possible by the afternoon. (KBTX)

FRIDAY:

More rounds of healthy moisture and instability pass by Friday. The heaviest and most widespread rain on Friday looks to fall as most of us are sleeping early in the morning hours. Latest data shows a decrease in rain coverage past midday Friday. An isolated shower or rumble is possible through the afternoon, but rain should begin wrapping up, especially into Friday evening.

While severe weather is not anticipated, sub-severe hail and wind gusts will be possible. (KBTX)

While severe weather is not expected, any storms that form behind the cold front both Thursday and Friday have the potential for lightning as well as small hail, pea to nickel-sized. Gusty winds upwards of 30mph will also be possible with a few of the stronger cells. The severe possibility is low, but not completely ruled out. What will be most common on both days will be flashy lightning and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall leading to localized street flooding in low-lying areas.

HOW MUCH RAIN WILL FALL?

When all is said and done, anywhere from 2″ to 4″ of rain is expected widespread across the Brazos Valley. The biggest difference in rainfall accumulation spread comes when you look at the more localized possible totals. The highest localized totals look to position themselves at the central portions of the Brazos Valley. Isolated totals closer to 5″-6″ remain a possibility for areas stretching from Lee across the Houston Counties.

Abnormally dry conditions have crept back into a large portion of the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

While this does seem like a hefty amount of rain all at one time, we could use it. Areas of abnormally dry conditions have crept back into the Brazos Valley, as well as areas of moderate and severe drought in northern and southwestern reaches. If you have any Easter weekend travel plans, make sure to keep eyes on the forecast and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts as the commute could get a bit messy from time to time.

