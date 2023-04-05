No ‘hit and giggle’ event for Sam Bennett at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Sam Bennett is living a golfer’s dream. This week is Masters week and the 2022 United States Amateur Champion is excited to get an opportunity to play at this year’s Masters.

Sam has played 36 holes at Augusta National since Sunday. After his practice round on Tuesday he talked about his experience so far.

The pride of Madisonville said the drive up Magnolia Lane was surreal.

He added as much as he has watched the tournament over the years and even played video games involving the Masters he feels familiar with the course and is ready to tee it up with the pros.

“It’s been incredible a dream come true to be able to tee it up at Augusta and play in the Masters. I’m soaking it all in.,” said Bennett.

“I feel like I’m prepared. I’ve got some good work in. It’s cool being an amateur, it’s a lot of fun, but I’m not trying to treat it like a hit and giggle! I’m here to compete and test my game,” wrapped up the Texas A&M golfer.

Monday night's Amateur Dinner: Chairman Ridley hosts a meal to celebrate and inspire. #themasters pic.twitter.com/d15c9ivZG3 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 4, 2023

Monday night Sam took part in the Masters Amateur Dinner and said it was the best dinner of his life! He said that Curtis Strange offered a bunch of information for the amateurs playing this year.

