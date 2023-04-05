Prepare for National Empanada Day

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday marks the celebration of a pastry that comes in many different forms. National Empanada Day commemorates the handcrafted pies that can be filled with sweet or savory ingredients.

Rosalba Zuniga, owner of Amazing Cakes by Rosalba, specializes in sweet empanadas. She’s been making them for many years and enjoys the traditions they hold in her family.

It all starts with the dough. Zuniga makes it from scratch using all-purpose flour, pure butter and cream cheese.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

After mixing it all together, she makes small balls in the palms of her hand and lays them flat using a rolling pin or tortilla press. This is followed by filling them with sweet or fruity ingredients like guava or dulce de leche before pressing the sides together.

Zuniga bakes her empanadas in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. After they’re finished and still warm, they can be rolled in a cinnamon and sugar mixture.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Dominga Heasley is another baker who’s been making empanadas since she was a little girl. Her empanadas are savory with a little spice.

Heasley’s dough is made differently using flour, water and oil. She creates slightly larger balls in her hands and presses them out with a plate so that all of her empanadas are the same size. After they’re pressed out, Heasley fills them with things like shredded beef, picadillo or shredded chicken with tomato sauce.

These are then fried on top of the stove for about 10 minutes on each side. They should come out a golden-brown color.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Although the recipes are slightly different, Heasley and Zuniga use the same secret ingredient to make their empanadas delicious. Love.

Along with making empanadas for loved ones, Heasley sells them to raise money for people in need in Venezuela. She sends essentials like clothes, shoes and household goods.

For Zuniga, you can find more of her delicious creations on her website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party
Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon
Bryan police investigate shooting, 1 victim hospitalized
Azael Jeronimo Garcia
Bryan teen arrested, accused of robbing neighbor at gunpoint
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
College Station police are investigating a rollover crash on Southwest Parkway just west of...
CSPD responds to rollover crash on Southwest Parkway

Latest News

State Rep. Salman Bhojani, a Democrat from Euless, takes the oath of office on a copy of the...
Quran taken from Texas Capitol chapel recovered by state police. They aren’t saying who removed it.
Dimitrius Thomas was last seen near his residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway at about...
College Station police seeking missing 16-year-old
Program supports efforts to clear Texas roadsides of trash during the month of April
Volunteers needed for “Don’t Mess with Texas” Trash Off event
On Tuesday TxDOT hosted an open house at Legends Event Center in Bryan for Connecting Texas...
TxDOT seeking public input for its long-range transportation plan