Prepare for National Empanada Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday marks the celebration of a pastry that comes in many different forms. National Empanada Day commemorates the handcrafted pies that can be filled with sweet or savory ingredients.

Rosalba Zuniga, owner of Amazing Cakes by Rosalba, specializes in sweet empanadas. She’s been making them for many years and enjoys the traditions they hold in her family.

It all starts with the dough. Zuniga makes it from scratch using all-purpose flour, pure butter and cream cheese.

After mixing it all together, she makes small balls in the palms of her hand and lays them flat using a rolling pin or tortilla press. This is followed by filling them with sweet or fruity ingredients like guava or dulce de leche before pressing the sides together.

Zuniga bakes her empanadas in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. After they’re finished and still warm, they can be rolled in a cinnamon and sugar mixture.

Dominga Heasley is another baker who’s been making empanadas since she was a little girl. Her empanadas are savory with a little spice.

Heasley’s dough is made differently using flour, water and oil. She creates slightly larger balls in her hands and presses them out with a plate so that all of her empanadas are the same size. After they’re pressed out, Heasley fills them with things like shredded beef, picadillo or shredded chicken with tomato sauce.

These are then fried on top of the stove for about 10 minutes on each side. They should come out a golden-brown color.

Although the recipes are slightly different, Heasley and Zuniga use the same secret ingredient to make their empanadas delicious. Love.

Along with making empanadas for loved ones, Heasley sells them to raise money for people in need in Venezuela. She sends essentials like clothes, shoes and household goods.

For Zuniga, you can find more of her delicious creations on her website, Facebook and Instagram.

