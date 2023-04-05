Putting up a good fight for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for round two!

United Way of the Brazos Valley and Lions Pride Sports are partnering up again for one of the most exciting, family-friendly events of the year.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, your favorite professional wrestlers will go head to head in an epic showdown for the Lions Pride Champion title.

The Yellow King, Hastur, says he’s looking forward to winning his fight against who he describes as “loud mouth bullies.”

“I’m not only going to shut them up. I’m going to shut them up for charity,” he said.

Proceeds from Fight 2 Unite will support the many programs United Way puts on including early literacy programs and Ride2Health, the rideshare program that connects local volunteer drivers to patients needing transportation to non-emergency health care appointments.

You can purchase your tickets for the event here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.