Suspect arrested in College Station sports bar stabbing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened on March 26.

College Station police were made aware of the incident when a victim showed up at St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with stab and cut wounds. The altercation happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block of University Drive near Tarrow Street. Police determined the stabbing occurred when a fight broke out inside the business.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Angel Felipie Llamas after a warrant was issued. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation warrant.

On March 26, 2023, a victim showed up at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with multiple cut/stab wounds. He was able to tell hospital staff that the incident occurred at 4 Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive East #101, College Station, Brazos County, Texas. pic.twitter.com/ntdZ6UQbVl — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.