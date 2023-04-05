Suspect arrested in College Station sports bar stabbing
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened on March 26.
College Station police were made aware of the incident when a victim showed up at St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with stab and cut wounds. The altercation happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block of University Drive near Tarrow Street. Police determined the stabbing occurred when a fight broke out inside the business.
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Angel Felipie Llamas after a warrant was issued. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation warrant.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.