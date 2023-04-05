Treat of the Day: Rockdale High senior receives appointment to USNA Naval Academy Preparatory School

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Rockdale ISD senior Tatiana Olivares received her appointment to the USNA Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island.

On Monday, Rockdale ISD and Rockdale High School welcomed Congressman Pete Sessions for the official announcement.

The mission of the Naval Academy Preparatory School is to enhance midshipman candidates’ moral, mental, and physical foundations to prepare them for success at the U.S. Naval Academy.

