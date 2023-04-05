Treat of the Day: Rockdale High senior receives appointment to USNA Naval Academy Preparatory School

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Rockdale ISD senior Tatiana Olivares received her appointment to the USNA Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island.

On Monday, Rockdale ISD and Rockdale High School welcomed Congressman Pete Sessions for the official announcement.

The mission of the Naval Academy Preparatory School is to enhance midshipman candidates’ moral, mental, and physical foundations to prepare them for success at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party
Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon
Bryan police investigate shooting, 1 victim hospitalized
Azael Jeronimo Garcia
Bryan teen arrested, accused of robbing neighbor at gunpoint
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
College Station police are investigating a rollover crash on Southwest Parkway just west of...
CSPD responds to rollover crash on Southwest Parkway

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Rockdale High senior receives appointment to USNA Naval Academy Preparatory...
Treat of the Day: Rockdale High senior receives appointment to USNA Naval Academy Preparatory School
Treat of the Day: HealthPoint and HHM Health awarded grant
Treat of the Day: HealthPoint and HHM Health awarded grant
Treat of the Day: HealthPoint and HHM Health awarded grant
Treat of the Day: HealthPoint and HHM Health awarded grant
Maddie Franklin wins 1st place at FCCLA State Competition
Treat of the Day: Centerville student wins 1st place at FCCLA State Competition with ‘Stuff the Firetruck’ campaign