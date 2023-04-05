Trump campaign selling T-shirt with fake mug shot

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump reportedly did not have his mug shot taken Tuesday, but his 2024 election campaign is now selling an “Official Trump Mugshot T-Shirt.”

His campaign tweeted a picture of the shirt Tuesday afternoon, around the time Trump surrendered to authorities in New York City and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The shirt shows a fake booking photo of the former president with a letter board. The words “NOT GUILTY” appear beneath the picture.

The historic surrender and criminal court arraignment of former President Donald Trump takes place in Manhattan Tuesday. (Source: CNN, WABC, WCBS, POOL)

The numbers 45-47 appear on the letter board, presumably indicating Trump’s status as the 45th U.S. president and his current campaign to become the 47th.

Trump is shown standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, though his doctor is reported to have listed him at 6 feet, 3 inches.

Trump was fingerprinted Tuesday, but police didn’t take his mug shot, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, citing “a person familiar with events.”

The Trump campaign website says the price of the shirt is $36.

Trump’s campaign claims he’s raised $7 million since the news of his indictment broke Thursday, according to Forbes magazine.

