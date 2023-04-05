Two Aggies tee it up at the Masters starting Thursday

AUGUSTA, Georgia -- Texas A&M men’s golf will be represented by Sam Bennett and Cameron Champ at the 87th edition of the Masters Tournament played Thursday-Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club. Bennett, the first Aggie to play the tournament while still a member of the golf team, earned a spot in the prestigious event when he won the 122nd United States Amateur Championship last August.

Champ, who played at A&M from 2014-17, earned a spot by finishing in the top 12 of last year’s Masters Tournament. He is making his fourth Masters appearance. He wrapped up last year’s tournament with rounds of 71-70 to finish tied for 10th place. He has made the cut at all three of his Masters and owns a 71.58 scoring average at the tournament, playing five of his 12 rounds under par.

Texas A&M head coach Brian Kortan is serving as Bennett’s caddie. The 2022-23 campaign marks his third season at the helm of Texas A&M’s men’s golf program. In his first two seasons as skipper, the Aggies earned two NCAA Regional bids, made an appearance at the 2022 NCAA Championships and advanced to the SEC Championship semifinal round twice. He has guided the Maroon & White to nine tournament titles in his three years. He was also on Bennett’s bag when he won the U.S. Amateur.

During the 2022-23 collegiate campaign, Bennett has three top 10 finishes, including a victory at the John Burns Intercollegiate and a fourth-place showing at The Blessings Intercollegiate. The 2022 SEC Men’s Golfer of the Year also has an exemption to play in the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, on July 20-23.

Champ earned PING All-American Third Team and All-SEC First Team recognition as a junior when he maintained a 71.50 scoring average during 34 rounds and won the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational. He also won the Patriot All-America Invitational.

Champ tees off at 10:06 a.m. central time on Thursday while Bennett has a 12:36 p.m. start time. Champ also starts things off for the Aggies on Friday with a 7 a.m. tee time while Bennett begins play at 9:30 a.m.

