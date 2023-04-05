TxDOT seeking public input for its long-range transportation plan

On Tuesday TxDOT hosted an open house at Legends Event Center in Bryan for Connecting Texas 2050, TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan.
On Tuesday TxDOT hosted an open house at Legends Event Center in Bryan for Connecting Texas...
On Tuesday TxDOT hosted an open house at Legends Event Center in Bryan for Connecting Texas 2050, TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for the future and says public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet the transportation needs of tomorrow.

On Tuesday TxDOT hosted an open house at Legends Event Center in Bryan for Connecting Texas 2050, TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan.

“With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on our transportation system, and technological innovations reimagining how we move, TxDOT wants public input as the agency looks toward 2050,” said spokesman Bob Colwell.

“No matter where you work, live, or how you get around, this plan impacts everyone in Texas. That’s why TxDOT wants to hear from all Texans to help establish the vision, objectives, performance measures, and strategic recommendations for the state’s transportation system through 2050 for all modes,” said Colwell.

Comments can be submitted at each open house, online, or by mail. More information can be found here.  Comments must be postmarked or received by Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Christopher Coleman, 29 (Left) Pacen Mills, 21 (Right)
Madison County Grand Jury indicts 2 men on child sex abuse crimes
The men who were shot were taken to a Bryan hospital and treated for non-life-threatening...
Burleson County deputies share new information about Saturday shooting
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
Azael Jeronimo Garcia
Bryan teen arrested, accused of robbing neighbor at gunpoint

Latest News

Dimitrius Thomas was last seen near his residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway at about...
College Station police seeking missing 16-year-old
Program supports efforts to clear Texas roadsides of trash during the month of April
Volunteers needed for “Don’t Mess with Texas” Trash Off event
Tuesday Evening PinPoint Forecast - April 4
Tuesday Evening PinPoint Forecast - April 4
Brazos County Commissioners Court holds update on Veterans Court.
Brazos County Commissioners discuss update on mental health and veterans court