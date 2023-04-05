Volunteers needed for “Don’t Mess with Texas” Trash Off event

Program supports efforts to clear Texas roadsides of trash during the month of April
By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the biggest litter pick-up day of the year in our area.

Keep Brazos Beautiful is inviting the public to join in on the “Don’t Mess with Texas” Trash-Off on Saturday, April 15.

The Trash-Off event is Texas’ signature event for the Great American Cleanup. This program supports efforts to clear Texas roadsides of trash during the month of April.

Anyone can participate in the program: students, families, service organizations, and groups of all sizes. There is a map online with locations suited for all ages.

“Don’t Mess with Texas” has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The campaign is the signature initiative for TxDOT’s litter prevention programs which include Adopt-a-Highway, a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, and the community outreach and cleanup event — the “Don’t Mess with Texas” Trash-Off.

To register, go to Keep Brazos Beautiful.

